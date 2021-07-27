iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,250 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.62. 2,389,271 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

