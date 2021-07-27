iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,269 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.06. 2,137,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,273,232. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

