iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the June 30th total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of IEUS opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $73.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $303,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,212,000.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.