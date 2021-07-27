iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Holdings Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 29.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,526 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

