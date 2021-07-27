iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 445,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,525,967 shares.The stock last traded at $62.14 and had previously closed at $63.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

