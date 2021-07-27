iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,531,000.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $148.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.27. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.20 and a twelve month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

