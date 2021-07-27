iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) is Rollins Financial’s 7th Largest Position

Rollins Financial lessened its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 629,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 369,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 324,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,241. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $68.22 and a 12 month high of $104.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.80.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

