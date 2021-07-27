J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.10

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

