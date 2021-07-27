Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $13,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 655,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,796,000 after purchasing an additional 117,023 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 392.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.13. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.92 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.