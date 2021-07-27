JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post earnings of ($1.79) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.57) by $1.80. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 646.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. On average, analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc acquired 283,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $2,863,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

