Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,081,256 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GGB. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gerdau by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Gerdau by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gerdau by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Gerdau by 21.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of GGB opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

