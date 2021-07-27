Jane Street Group LLC Has $751,000 Stock Position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 196.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,403 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Forterra were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Forterra during the first quarter worth $56,043,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forterra during the 1st quarter worth about $23,106,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Forterra during the 1st quarter worth about $16,119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forterra by 610.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 577,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 2,585.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 517,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 498,647 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.48. Forterra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

