Jane Street Group LLC Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.73% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MINC. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $956,000.

Shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.89. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

