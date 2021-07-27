Jane Street Group LLC Has $776,000 Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 167.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 97,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

LSXMK opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.78.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

