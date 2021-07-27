Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $814,000 Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.30.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.