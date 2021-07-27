Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of B. Riley Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

RILY stock opened at $67.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $600.16 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.31 per share, with a total value of $882,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.68 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,397,837.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

