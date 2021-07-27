Jane Street Group LLC Sells 94,250 Shares of Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK) by 77.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter.

FLHK stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98.

