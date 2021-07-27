Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JHG opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

