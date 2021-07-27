Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JHG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $40.52 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,735,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

