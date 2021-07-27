Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 147.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 84,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 50,533 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,066.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 294,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.79. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,915.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,831,376 shares of company stock valued at $105,868,967. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.