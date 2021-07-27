Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 1,576 BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in BeiGene by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $274.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.85. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $204.17 and a 12-month high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.63.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total transaction of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $101,359,118.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $4,971,093.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,849,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,143,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,876 shares of company stock valued at $29,530,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

