Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $645,000 Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,561 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,978,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Watsco by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $288.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.26. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.