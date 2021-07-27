Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 53,529 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MITK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

