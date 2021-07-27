Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 2,618 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.62. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

