Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $1 Million Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 65,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 3.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 126.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynex alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of $595.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.76 and a beta of 0.77. Zynex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynex Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.