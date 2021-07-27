Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $689,000 Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 544,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after buying an additional 60,801 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $20,115,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $21,706,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $7,158,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 108,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 55,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

NYSE FTCH opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

