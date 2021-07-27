Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $183.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jazz has a strong sleep portfolio with three marketed drugs including Xyrem that generates majority of the sales. Moreover, a low-sodium formulation of Xyrem, Xywav has shown robust uptake since its launch in 2020. Xywav and other new drugs are likely to reduce dependence of Jazz on Xyrem, which is set to face generic competition in 2023. Moreover, cancer drugs are bringing additional revenues. Meanwhile, acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals adds a third high-growth commercial franchise to Jazz’s business. However, Jazz is set to lose Erwinaze sales from the second half of 2021 as its supplier has signed a new partner for its commercialization. Any pipeline setback will hamper the company’s prospects going forward. Estimates movement has been mixed ahead of Q2 earnings. Jazz has a mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.94.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $173.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $107.59 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.