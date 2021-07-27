JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

NYSE:JBGS opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.