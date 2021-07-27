Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $787.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.60. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,416.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,939 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

