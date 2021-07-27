Jefferies Financial Group Comments on DHT Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DHT in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

Several other research firms have also commented on DHT. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter worth approximately $13,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 551.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 698,787 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at $3,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,936,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,785,000 after purchasing an additional 511,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

