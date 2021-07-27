Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Premier Foods plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Premier Foods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Premier Foods’ FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

PRRFY opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.36. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Premier Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

