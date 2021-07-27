Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of KBC Group in a research report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KBC Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Get KBC Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KBCSY. Barclays raised shares of KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. KBC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

KBCSY opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.49. KBC Group has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $42.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.