Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $970.15 million, a P/E ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,309,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 311,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 41,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.