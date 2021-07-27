Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Nomad Foods in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NOMD opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,156,000 after acquiring an additional 706,152 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,523 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,759,000 after purchasing an additional 755,069 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,156,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,583 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.