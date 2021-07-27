Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $6.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EGLE. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

EGLE stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $527.10 million, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.63. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,150,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $378,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

