Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $91.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.48 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $7.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $11.00.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,159,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the period. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

