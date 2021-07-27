JMP Securities Begins Coverage on LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

