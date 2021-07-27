Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,576 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.9% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,287 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,152,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 898,960 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after purchasing an additional 418,973 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,523,000 after purchasing an additional 414,754 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $29.80. 68,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,486. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.52. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.