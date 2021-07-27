Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,919. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

