Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,526. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

