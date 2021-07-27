Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $262.35. 21,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,327. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.64. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $184.21 and a 1 year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Argus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.