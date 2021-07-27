JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $678.00

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 678 ($8.86) and last traded at GBX 677.10 ($8.85), with a volume of 73827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 673 ($8.79).

The company has a quick ratio of 68.19, a current ratio of 68.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 650.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21.

Get JPMorgan American Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Alan Collins purchased 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 643 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £334.36 ($436.84).

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.