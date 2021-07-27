JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $112,000 in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,222 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 73,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TGS opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $678.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

