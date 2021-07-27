JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $497,000.

Shares of MACQU opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

