JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 14,289 Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SeaChange International were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.81.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 507,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,283.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

