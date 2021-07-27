JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 7,139 AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,811,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,140,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,173,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.49. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays started coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

