JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 157 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XNTK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $159.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.15. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.83 and a 12 month high of $161.34.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.