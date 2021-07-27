JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,933 Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Shares of USAK stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $127.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.21.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $158.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.