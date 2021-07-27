Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha stock remained flat at $$17.41 during trading on Tuesday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $18.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94.
About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
