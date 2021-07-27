Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $146,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

